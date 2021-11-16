Sun June share song off expanded ‘Somewhere,’ announce tour dates

Austin folky indie band Sun June have announced an expanded version of this year's Somewhere called Somewhere+3, which arrives January 14 via Run For Cover. One of the new songs is "Easy," which singer Laura Colwell calls "a romantic struggle song. It’s about love and partnership and longstanding arguments that are hard to get past."

"We started working on it after quarantine was lifted," she continues. "Everyone had been cloistered alone for months, so frustration was easy to tap into. At the same time, it was joyous and cathartic to play together again, so the song came out upbeat and optimistic too. We loved getting to return to Good Danny’s studio to record—it was easy to find the sounds we wanted and get back into the Somewhere vibe." "Easy" is as warm and gorgeous as anything on the original Somewhere, as you can hear for yourself below.

Sun June also have a bunch of tour dates coming up, including a Brooklyn show at Baby's All Right on February 23 with Daphne Tunes (tickets). That's two days before their previously announced Kingston, NY show with Katy Kirby. All dates are listed below.

Sun June -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Nov 15 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ~

Nov 16 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ~

Nov 17 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine ~

Nov 18 Hunstville, AL @ Mars Music Hall ~

Nov 19 New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s ~

Jan 13 Manchester, UK @ YES +

Jan 14 Glasgow, UK @ Mono +

Jan 15 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club +

Jan 16 Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge +

Jan 17 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana +

Jan 18 London, UK @ The Lexington +

Jan 19 Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin +

Jan 21 Borgerhout, BE @ TRIX +

Jan 22 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg +

Jan 23 Cologne, DE @ Artheater +

Jan 24 Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache +

Jan 25 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain +

Jan 26 Munich, DE @ Strom +

Jan 27 Zürich, CH @ Bogen F +

Jan 28 Dijon, FR @ La Vapeur +

Jan 29 Paris, FR @ Le Pop-Up du Label +

Jan 30 Angers, FR @ Joker’s Pub +

Feb 4 Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room- House of Blues ^

Feb 9 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ^

Feb 10 Opelika, AL @ John Emerald Distillery ^

Feb 11 Nashville, TN @ Blue Room- Third Man Records ^

Feb 12 Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic ^

Feb 14 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle ^

Feb 15 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern ^

Feb 16 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

Feb 17 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom ^

Feb 18 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ^

Feb 19 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

Feb 21 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern ^

Feb 22 Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live ^

Feb 23 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ^

Feb 25 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s *

Feb 26 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

Feb 27 Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 *

March 1 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall *

March 2 Ferndale, MI @The Loving Touch *

March 3 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

March 4 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

March 5 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

March 6 Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s *

March 8 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

March 9 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse *

March 10 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

March 11 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken Shack *

March 12 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St *

~ w/ Shakey Graves

+ w/ Ada Lea

^ w/ Daphne Tunes

* w/ Katy Kirby