Sun Kil Moon’s UK tour cancelled following allegations against Mark Kozelek

Mark Kozelek's upcoming UK tour as Sun Kil Moon has been cancelled following allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by multiple women, The Guardian reports. Promoter TEG MJR did not comment further on the cancellations of the dates, which were scheduled for November of 2020 and February of 2021, to The Guardian.

Kozelek and his representatives have not commented publicly at all about the allegations, which surfaced on Thursday (8/13) in a detailed new report from Pitchfork, where three women recount experiences they say they had with Kozelek in 2017 and 2014. The Guardian reached out to his US representatives, who said they hadn't been in contact with him, and Pitchfork said a series of requests for comment over the course of months went unanswered.

UPDATE: Mark Kozelek issued a statement: "I reject the false allegations and innuendo in the recent press."