Sun Ra Arkestra add tour dates, including 2 shows at NYC’s Nublu
Sun Ra Arkestra are on tour this summer, playing VT's Burlington Discover Jazz Festival on Thursday, and then heading north across the Canadian border for a few shows. On their way back, they'll play NYC's tiny Nublu on July 2 for early and late shows as part of the East Village venue's 21st anniversary. Tickets are on sale.
The group also has West Coast dates in July, and are playing the Pharoah Sanders "Promises" tribute at Hollywood Bowl on September 20 with Floating Points, Four Tet, and more. They also usually play Union Pool's free Summer Thunder series, and it would not be a surprise to see them when the venue announces for the second half of this year's series. Stay tuned.
All dates are listed below.
SUN RA ARKESTRA - 2023 TOUR DATES
Thu June 8th. Burlington, VT, Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
Fri June 9th. Amherst, MA, The Drake
Fri June 16th. Halifax, Canada, Halifax Central Library
Sun June 18th. Montreal, Canada, La Sala Rossa
Tue June 20th. Winnipeg, Canada, West End Cultural Centre
Thu June 22nd. Calgary, Canada, Central United Church
Sat June 24th. Vancouver, Canada, Performance Works
Mon June 26th. Ottawa, Canada, Ottawa Jazz Festival
Wed June 28th. Toronto, Canada, The Great Hall
Fri June 30th. Saugerties, NY, Opus 40 SOLD OUT
Sun July 2nd. New York City, NY, Nublu (early and late shows)
Sun-Tue July 16-18 Portland, OR, Star Theater
Thu-Sun July 20-23 San Francisco, CA, SFJAZZ Center
Mon/Tue July 24/25. Los Angeles, CA, Zebulon
Thu/Fri August 10/11. London, U.K., The Forge
Sat August 12th. Liverpool, U.K., Invisible Wind Factory
Sun August 13th. Wimborne St. Giles, Dorset, U.K., We Out Here Festival
Mon August 14th. Locorotondo, Italy, Locus Festival
Thu August 17th. Jena, Germany, Kulturarena
Wed Sept. 20th. Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
Sat Nov. 18th. Allentown, PA, Symphony Hall
Check out photos from Sun Ra Arkestra's performance at Solid Sound 2022 below: