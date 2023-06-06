Sun Ra Arkestra add tour dates, including 2 shows at NYC’s Nublu

Sun Ra Arkestra are on tour this summer, playing VT's Burlington Discover Jazz Festival on Thursday, and then heading north across the Canadian border for a few shows. On their way back, they'll play NYC's tiny Nublu on July 2 for early and late shows as part of the East Village venue's 21st anniversary. Tickets are on sale.

The group also has West Coast dates in July, and are playing the Pharoah Sanders "Promises" tribute at Hollywood Bowl on September 20 with Floating Points, Four Tet, and more. They also usually play Union Pool's free Summer Thunder series, and it would not be a surprise to see them when the venue announces for the second half of this year's series. Stay tuned.

All dates are listed below.

sun ra arkestra nublu loading...

SUN RA ARKESTRA - 2023 TOUR DATES

Thu June 8th. Burlington, VT, Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

Fri June 9th. Amherst, MA, The Drake

Fri June 16th. Halifax, Canada, Halifax Central Library

Sun June 18th. Montreal, Canada, La Sala Rossa

Tue June 20th. Winnipeg, Canada, West End Cultural Centre

Thu June 22nd. Calgary, Canada, Central United Church

Sat June 24th. Vancouver, Canada, Performance Works

Mon June 26th. Ottawa, Canada, Ottawa Jazz Festival

Wed June 28th. Toronto, Canada, The Great Hall

Fri June 30th. Saugerties, NY, Opus 40 SOLD OUT

Sun July 2nd. New York City, NY, Nublu (early and late shows)

Sun-Tue July 16-18 Portland, OR, Star Theater

Thu-Sun July 20-23 San Francisco, CA, SFJAZZ Center

Mon/Tue July 24/25. Los Angeles, CA, Zebulon

Thu/Fri August 10/11. London, U.K., The Forge

Sat August 12th. Liverpool, U.K., Invisible Wind Factory

Sun August 13th. Wimborne St. Giles, Dorset, U.K., We Out Here Festival

Mon August 14th. Locorotondo, Italy, Locus Festival

Thu August 17th. Jena, Germany, Kulturarena

Wed Sept. 20th. Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

Sat Nov. 18th. Allentown, PA, Symphony Hall

Check out photos from Sun Ra Arkestra's performance at Solid Sound 2022 below: