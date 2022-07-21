Sun Ra Arkestra announce new album, share “Somebody Else’s Idea”

Sun Ra Arkestra, still led by the vibrant-at-98 Marshall Allen, will release new album Living Sky on October 7 via Omni Sound. It was recorded in a single day, June 15, 2021 at Rittenhouse SoundWorks in Philadelphia with a total of 19 musicians, including a string section.

The album includes the first instrumental recording of Ra’s “Somebody Else’s Idea,” a track that is best known for its vocal version on 1971’s My Brother The Wind, Vol II. “‘Somebody Else’s Idea’ is an affirmation that the world I live in is a world that I can change,” says baritone saxophonist Knoel Scott. “The first part of change is not accepting the status, the so called status quo, in rejecting the status quo, I free myself to the possibilities which range amongst the infinite. It is our desire. There are those who listen to our music also embrace the possibilities which range beyond the limits of the impossible."

You can listen to "Somebody Else’s Idea" below.

Sun Ra Arkestra have a few live dates on their schedule: July 29 at Woodstock, NY's Opus 40 Sculpture Park & Museum, August 28 at Union Pool (part of their free afternoon Summer Thunder series), and the Woodsist Festival in Accord, NY in September.

Living Sky:

1. Chopin (Frédéric Chopin)

2. Somebody Else’s Idea (Sun Ra)

3. Day of the Living Sky (Marshall Allen)

4. Marshall’s Groove (Marshall Allen)

5. Night of the Living Sky (Sun Ra)

6. Firefly (Marshall Allen)

7. Wish Upon A Star (Leigh Harline)