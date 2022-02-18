Sun Ra Arkestra played Carnegie Hall’s Afrofuturism Fest w/ Kelsey Lu & Moor Mother (pics)

On Thursday night the Afrofuturism Festival continued at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall with a performance by Sun Ra Arkestra. Led by Marshall Allen, still indefatigable at 97, the Arkestra were joined by two special guests: Kelsey Lu, who sang lead on "Morning Dew" and "Blood" before joining the band on cello and backing vocals for the rest of the set, and Moor Mother, who recited a poem later in the set with backing from the band.

The show closed with "Seductive Fantasy," the title track to Sun Ra Arkestra's 2020 album. Photos from the night by Ellen Qbertplaya are in this post.

