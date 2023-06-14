Sunami surprise release new LP (exclusive vinyl on pre-order)

We've been looking forward to the debut full-length from San Jose metallic hardcore band Sunami for a while, and now they've gone ahead and surprise-released it! The self-titled album is available to stream in full now, and you can see the tracklist below.

Vinyl copies of Sunami begin shipping in September via Triple B Records, and we have an exclusive variant, on ultra clear with neon green and neon pink splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies. Pre-order yours HERE while they last, and see a mock-up of the vinyl below.

Unlcear what exactly is happening, but not long before the album announcement, Sunami started teasing something happening this weekend in LA:

Sunami - self-titled loading...

SUNAMI - SUNAMI TRACKLIST

1. Y.S.A.B.

2. Dirty Work

3. 10 Toes Down

4. No Heart

5. Six

6. Think About It

7. Contempt of Cop

8. Defraud