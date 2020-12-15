Sundance 2021 virtual lineup: Edgar Wright’s Sparks doc, Questlove & more

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival was one of the last big fests of any kind this year that actually happened as planned before COVID hit. The 2021 edition of Sundance, however, will be virtual, happening January 28 - February 23.

Even though it's a much smaller lineup of films than normal being presented, there are a number of exciting premieres happening, including a number of music-related titles. Edgar Wright's long in the works Sparks documentary, The Brothers Sparks, will premiere at the fest. "It's been three years in the making & I can't wait for you to see it!," says Edgar.

Also premiering at Sundance 2021 is Questlove's directorial debut, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). Here's the synopsis: "In 1969, during the same summer as Woodstock, a different music festival took place 100 miles away. More than 300,000 people attended the summer concert series known as the Harlem Cultural Festival. It was filmed, but after that summer, the footage sat in a basement for 50 years. It has never been seen. Until now."

While going virtual is not the ideal way for festival-going cineastes to see new films, it does mean that folks who might not ever head to Park City, Utah to attend Sundance a chance to see these films, too. Festival passes, day passes and single film tickets go on sale January 7, 2021.

Head to Sundance's website to check out the 2021 lineup and schedule. Watch the trailer for the fest below.