Sundance 2022 lineup: ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom,’ Kanye West, Sinéad O’Connor, more

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival will happen January 20 - 30 both online (like last year) and in person in Park City Utah. They announced the official lineup this week, and as usual, there are a few music related films making their debut at the fest:

Meet Me in the Bathroom: Inspired by Lizzy Goodman's book of the same name, this documentary recounts NYC's early-'00s indie rock explosion that gave us The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, TV on the Radio, Liars and more. It was directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, who made LCD documentary Shut Up and Play the Hits, and at one point this was going to be a series, but it looks to be just a feature now.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: Clarence “Coodie” Simmons & Chike Ozah's three part documentary about Kanye West was made from hundreds of hours of fly-on-the-wall footage filmed over the last two decades and "paints a sweeping portrait of one of pop culture’s most controversial figures."

Nothing Compares: The career of iconoclast Sinéad O’Connor is studied in this documentary feature debut by Kathryn Ferguson that "challenges the image of O’Connor perpetuated by the media over the years. It’s an emotional portrayal of a thoughtful artist who has always cared about the bigger picture, and whose antiestablishment bravery and dedication to speaking truth to power would inspire generations to come."

Other notable films premiering at Sundance 2022: Lena Dunham's new feature, Sharp Stick, Amy Poehler's Lucy & Desi, about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and W. Kamau Bell’s documentary, We Need to Talk about Cosby.

You can check out the full 2022 Sundance Film Festival lineup here.