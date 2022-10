Sunn O))) announce Shoshin (初心) Duo tour

Sunn O)))'s core duo of Greg Anderson and Stephen O’Malley have announced a late 2022/early 2023 tour as Shoshin (初心) Duo, which hits kicks off in Atlanta this December and then hits multiple other US other cities before wrapping up in LA in February.

Brooklyn gets a show on December 17 at Pioneer Works. Tickets for the whole tour are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Sunn O)))'s Shoshin (初心) Duo -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

December 9 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

December 10 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

December 12 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

December 13 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

December 14 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

December 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

December 17 Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

January 24 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

January 26 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

January 28 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

January 30 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

January 31 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

February 2 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

February 4 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room