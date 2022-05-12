Sunny Day Real Estate added to Furnace Fest as headliner

After months of speculation, Sunny Day Real Estate confirmed yesterday that their reunion is on, including a slot at Riot Fest in September. Now they've announced their second reunion gig, and this one takes place at Furnace Fest the following weekend. They'll be headlining on Saturday (9/24), the same day that includes the reunited Elliott (playing False Cathedrals in full), plus Manchester Orchestra, Poison The Well, The Appleseed Cast, Cursive, Earth Crisis, Pedro the Lion (performing Control), Blindside (performing Silence), and more.

The Furnace Fest lineup also includes Thrice (performing The Illusion of Safety), New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Midtown, Mastodon, Descendents, Quicksand, AVAIL, American Nightmare, The Story So Far, Drug Church, Fiddlehead, Integrity, Soul Glo, Koyo, Wristmeetrazor, Strike Anywhere, and much more. Full lineup on the poster below. Tickets (single-day and three-day passes) are on sale now.

Sunny Day Real Estate have not yet confirmed their lineup for the reunion, but "people familiar with the situation" told SPIN that it will be vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith, but not original bassist Nate Mendel (also currently of the Foo Fighters). Nate was part of the 2009-2010 reunion tour, but he also sat out most of the band's late '90s / early 2000s run.

Stay tuned for further SDRE updates.

