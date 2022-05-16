Sunny Day Real Estate announce reunion tour with The Appleseed Cast (2 NYC shows)

Sunny Day Real Estate officially confirmed their reunion last week by announcing appearances at Riot Fest and Furnace Fest, and now they've announced a lengthy headlining tour! It'll be their first trek in 12 years, and support comes from post-rock/emo vets The Appleseed Cast, another legendary, influential band who themselves took clear influence from SDRE early on.

The tour begins in The Appleseed Cast's hometown of Lawrence, Kansas on September 13, shortly before Riot Fest, and it hits Atlanta, NYC, Philly, Boston, Denver, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more, before wrapping up in SDRE's hometown of Seattle on December 18.

NYC gets two shows: September 29 and 30 at Brooklyn Steel. Get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan Presale password BVBOWERY starting Thursday (5/19) at 10 AM ET. If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (5/20) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Sunny Day Real Estate's lineup for this tour includes vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith, but not original bassist Nate Mendel (also currently of the Foo Fighters). No word yet on plans for a fill-in bassist.

Sunny Day Real Estate / The Appleseed Cast -- 2022 Tour Dates

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Saturday, September 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*

Sunday, September 18, 2022 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Thursday, September 22, 2022 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Friday, September 23, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Saturday, September 24, 2022 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

Monday, September 26, 2022 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Thursday, September 29, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Friday, September 30, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Monday, October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Saturday, December 3, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sunday, December 4, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Thursday, December 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

Saturday, December 10, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Sunday, December 11, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory SD

Monday, December 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Friday, December 16, 2022 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Sunday, December 18, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

* No The Appleseed Cast

