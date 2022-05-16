Sunny Day Real Estate announce reunion tour with The Appleseed Cast (2 NYC shows)
Sunny Day Real Estate officially confirmed their reunion last week by announcing appearances at Riot Fest and Furnace Fest, and now they've announced a lengthy headlining tour! It'll be their first trek in 12 years, and support comes from post-rock/emo vets The Appleseed Cast, another legendary, influential band who themselves took clear influence from SDRE early on.
The tour begins in The Appleseed Cast's hometown of Lawrence, Kansas on September 13, shortly before Riot Fest, and it hits Atlanta, NYC, Philly, Boston, Denver, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more, before wrapping up in SDRE's hometown of Seattle on December 18.
NYC gets two shows: September 29 and 30 at Brooklyn Steel. Get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan Presale password BVBOWERY starting Thursday (5/19) at 10 AM ET. If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (5/20) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Sunny Day Real Estate's lineup for this tour includes vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith, but not original bassist Nate Mendel (also currently of the Foo Fighters). No word yet on plans for a fill-in bassist.
Sunny Day Real Estate / The Appleseed Cast -- 2022 Tour Dates
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
Saturday, September 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*
Sunday, September 18, 2022 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Thursday, September 22, 2022 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Friday, September 23, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Saturday, September 24, 2022 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest
Monday, September 26, 2022 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
Thursday, September 29, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Friday, September 30, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Monday, October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Saturday, December 3, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Sunday, December 4, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Thursday, December 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
Saturday, December 10, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Sunday, December 11, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory SD
Monday, December 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
Friday, December 16, 2022 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Sunday, December 18, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
* No The Appleseed Cast
--