Sunny Day Real Estate announce spring US tour
Sunny Day Real Estate were forced to postpone the December leg of their reunion tour after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand, but they'll return to the stage later this month, with rescheduled shows in February and early March. They've also announced a new "Midwest & More" tour happening in April, including stops in Chicago, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Huntington, Asbury Park, and more. See all dates below.
The "and more" part of the tour includes NYC-area dates at Huntington's The Paramount on April 28 and Asbury Park's The Stone Pony on April 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting today (2/8) at noon local.
SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE: 2023 TOUR
02.22.23 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
02.23.23 Denver, CO Ogden Theater
02.25.23 Austin, TX Emo's
02.26.23 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory
03.16.23 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre
03.17.23 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre
03.19.23 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
04.05.23 San Diego, CA The Observatory SD
04.06.23 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
04.08.23 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
04.09.23 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
04.15.23 Chicago, IL The Metro
04.16.23 St Louis, MO The Pageant
04.18.23 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
04.19.23 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
04.21.23 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater
04.22.23 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
04.25.23 Pittsburgh, PA The Roxian Theatre
04.26.23 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall
04.28.23 Huntington, NY The Paramount
04.29.23 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
08.19.23 - 08/20/23 Quincy, MA In Between Days 2023, Veterans Memorial Stadium
10.23.23 - 10.27.23 Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic S.S. Neverender 2023
See pictures from one of Sunny Day Real Estate's 2022 NYC shows below.