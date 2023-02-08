Sunny Day Real Estate announce spring US tour

Sunny Day Real Estate were forced to postpone the December leg of their reunion tour after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand, but they'll return to the stage later this month, with rescheduled shows in February and early March. They've also announced a new "Midwest & More" tour happening in April, including stops in Chicago, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Huntington, Asbury Park, and more. See all dates below.

The "and more" part of the tour includes NYC-area dates at Huntington's The Paramount on April 28 and Asbury Park's The Stone Pony on April 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting today (2/8) at noon local.

SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE: 2023 TOUR

02.22.23 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

02.23.23 Denver, CO Ogden Theater

02.25.23 Austin, TX Emo's

02.26.23 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

03.16.23 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

03.17.23 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

03.19.23 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

04.05.23 San Diego, CA The Observatory SD

04.06.23 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

04.08.23 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

04.09.23 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

04.15.23 Chicago, IL The Metro

04.16.23 St Louis, MO The Pageant

04.18.23 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

04.19.23 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

04.21.23 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater

04.22.23 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

04.25.23 Pittsburgh, PA The Roxian Theatre

04.26.23 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall

04.28.23 Huntington, NY The Paramount

04.29.23 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

08.19.23 - 08/20/23 Quincy, MA In Between Days 2023, Veterans Memorial Stadium

10.23.23 - 10.27.23 Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic S.S. Neverender 2023

See pictures from one of Sunny Day Real Estate's 2022 NYC shows below.