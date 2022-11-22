Sunny Day Real Estate postpone December tours due to drummer’s injury

Sunny Day Real Estate were about to kick off the next leg of their reunion tour in December, but they've been forced to postpone the dates after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand. A statement from the band reads:

It is with the deepest regret that Sunny Day Real Estate has to postpone the upcoming December shows. William unfortunately sustained a broken bone (on his hi-hat hand) in an accident. In order to perform to the standard you expect and deserve, we have made the difficult task to postpone the upcoming concerts to early next year.

This is not a decision that we have taken lightly and have exhausted all measures including the potential of an understudy proxy. All tickets for the current shows will remain valid for the reschedules and more information on everything will be forthcoming after the Thanksgiving holiday.

We wanted to give you as much heads up as we possibly could, so you can plan accordingly. William’s doctors are happy with his progress and he is on track for a full recovery. Thank you for your never ending support. The first leg of this tour gave us renewed vigor as a band and we cannot wait to play for you in 2023……and beyond. More news soon.