Sunny Day Real Estate reunion confirmed! (Riot Fest included)

Word on the street since January has been that Sunny Day Real Estate would be reuniting this year for their first tour in 12 years, and while there still hasn't been a full tour announcement, they did just announce their first show: Riot Fest! They play day two (9/17), they day headlined by The Original Misfits (performing Walk Among Us) that also features Bauhaus, Bad Religion, GWAR, 7Seconds, Madball, Fear, and more. Full lineup here.

UPDATE: They're headlining Furnace Fest too!

According to a report from SPIN that came out earlier this year, the band's lineup for the reunion will include vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith, but not original bassist Nate Mendel (also currently of the Foo Fighters). Nate was part of the 2009-2010 reunion tour, but he also sat out most of the band's late '90s / early 2000s run.

No word yet on any other SDRE dates, but we'll let you know if and when that changes. Stay tuned!