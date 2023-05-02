Sunny Day Real Estate wrapped up spring tour at Stone Pony w/ The Appleseed Cast (pics, video, setlist)
Sunny Day Real Estate just wrapped up their "Midwest & More" tour, which ended with a pair of NYC-area shows at Huntington's The Paramount and Asbury Park's The Stone Pony. We went to the Stone Pony show, where they played a set similar to their September shows, including "In Circles," "Song About an Angel," "48," "Pillars," and more. See pictures from the Stone Pony show by Stephanie Augello, along with the setlist and a couple of attendee-taken video clips, below.
The band return to the road over the summer, when they play In Between Days, Bumbershoot, and Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender cruise.
SETLIST: SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE @ THE STONE PONY, 4/29/2023
Pillars
One
48
Song About an Angel
Guitar and Video Games
Red Elephant
Shadows
Killed by an Angel
Roses in Water
The Ocean
Seven
J'Nuh
Encore:
The Rising Tide
Faces in Disguise
In Circles
Days Were Golden