Sunny Day Real Estate wrapped up spring tour at Stone Pony w/ The Appleseed Cast (pics, video, setlist)

Sunny Day Real Estate just wrapped up their "Midwest & More" tour, which ended with a pair of NYC-area shows at Huntington's The Paramount and Asbury Park's The Stone Pony. We went to the Stone Pony show, where they played a set similar to their September shows, including "In Circles," "Song About an Angel," "48," "Pillars," and more. See pictures from the Stone Pony show by Stephanie Augello, along with the setlist and a couple of attendee-taken video clips, below.

The band return to the road over the summer, when they play In Between Days, Bumbershoot, and Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender cruise.

SETLIST: SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE @ THE STONE PONY, 4/29/2023

Pillars

One

48

Song About an Angel

Guitar and Video Games

Red Elephant

Shadows

Killed by an Angel

Roses in Water

The Ocean

Seven

J'Nuh

Encore:

The Rising Tide

Faces in Disguise

In Circles

Days Were Golden