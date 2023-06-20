Sunny Day Real Estate announce summer & fall US tour

Sunny Day Real Estate are keeping their reunion going; they've announced a new round of summer and fall US dates. They begin in Portland, ME in August, and include East Coast shows before and after their appearances at Hopscotch, Bumbershoot, and on Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender cruise. See all dates below.

There are no NYC or NJ shows on this outing, but Sunny Day will stop in New Haven, CT for a show at Today's Place on August 25. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am local time, with an artist presale happening now (use the code SDRE2023).

SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE: 2023 TOUR

Aug. 18, 2023 Aura Portland, ME

Aug. 19 - 20, 2023 In Between Days Festival 2023 Quincy, MA

Aug. 22, 2023 Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY

Aug. 23, 2023 The Bluestone Columbus, OH

Aug. 25, 2023 Toad's Place New Haven, CT

Aug. 26, 2023 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD

Sep. 2, 2023 Bumbershoot 2023 Seattle, WA

Sep. 7, 2023 Hopscotch Music Festival 2023 Raleigh, North Carolina

Oct. 20, 2023 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN

Oct. 21, 2023 Georgia Theatre Athens, GA

Oct. 23 - 27, 2023 SS NEVERLANDER Downtown Miami, FL

Oct. 29, 2023 House of Blues New Orleans Restaurant & Bar New Orleans, LA

Oct. 31, 2023 Jannus Live St Petersburg, FL

Nov. 1, 2023 Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL

See more pictures from Sunny Day's NJ show at The Stone Pony in May below.