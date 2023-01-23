Sunny Jain playing 3-show NYC residency at Symphony Space

Red Baraat's Sunny Jain is about to begin a three-show residency at NYC's Symphony Space, happening on January 28, February 4, and February 9. The shows feature appearances from Ben Parag, Shubh Saran, Lynn Ligammari, and Almog Sharvit (1/28); Ganavya, Grey Mcmurray, and Shahzad Ismaily (2/4); and Yamini Kalluri, Adam O'Farrill, and Eva Lawitts (2/9). Tickets are on sale now, and you can see details of each show below.

Red Baraat also have their 11th annual Festival of Colors tour in March, including an NYC show on March 10 at Brooklyn Bowl. See all dates below.

SUNNY JAIN IN RESIDENCE AT SYMPHONY SPACE

WILD WILD EAST

SAT, JANUARY 28 | 7:30PM ET Sunny Jain kicks off his residency with an exciting evening of music inspired by Bollywood, Spaghetti Westerns, Punjabi folk, jazz, and psychedelic surf guitar. Featuring Sunny Jain (drumset/dhol), Ben Parag (vocals), Shubh Saran (guitar), Lynn Ligammari (tenor sax), and Almog Sharvit (bass).

AMERICAN LULLABIES

SAT, FEBRUARY 04 | 7:30PM ET Drums, voice, and ethereal soundscapes coalesce in this meditative, transcendent evening of music as Jain reimagines the soundtrack of his childhood, blending Jain Bhajans (devotional songs), with progressive rock and jazz. Joined by Ganavya (vocals), Grey Mcmurray (guitar), and Shahzad Ismaily (bass). DHOLUSION

THUR, FEBRUARY 09 | 7:30PM ET Jain is joined by classical Indian dancer Yamini Kalluri, leading jazz trumpeter Adam O’Farrill, and Eva Lawitts on bass, as they creatively and collectively explore the breaking and building of traditions.

RED BARAAT: 2023 TOUR

Mar 3 Fri Stewart Theatre Raleigh, NC, United States

Mar 4 Sat The Hamilton Live Washington, DC, United States

Mar 9 Thu The Baby Grand Wilmington, DE, United States

Mar 10 Fri Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn, NY, United States

Mar 11 Sat Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA, United States

Mar 12 Sun Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Fairfield, CT, United States

Mar 24 Fri Tempe Centre for the Arts Tempe, AZ, United States

Mar 25 Sat Miner Auditorium San Francisco, CA, United States

Apr 21 Fri The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries St. Louis, MO, United States

Apr 25 Tue The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts Oakville, ON, Canada

Apr 26 Wed Centrepointe Theatres Nepean, ON, Canada

Apr 27 Thu Rose Theatre Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Apr 28 Fri FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre St. Catharines, ON, Canada

Apr 29 Sat The Grand Theatre Kingston, ON, Canada