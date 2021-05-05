Sunny Jain preps guest-filled ‘Phoenix Rise’ benefit LP — listen to “I’ll Make It Up To You”

During pandemic lockdown, Red Baraat's Sunny Jain created a project called Phoenix Rise which combines art, music, photography, food, and a "belief in global citizenship by supporting social justice movements." The 10-track album features collaborations with Vijay Iyer, Joe Russo, Arooj Aftab, Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas), Michael League (Snarky Puppy), and dozens more. There's also a 72 page cookbook with plant-based recipes, 22 of which are vegan. It's out May 21 via Sinj Records and all proceeds from Phoenix Rise are going to the Center for Constitutional Rights.

We've got the premiere of "I’ll Make It Up To You" from the album, which features Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas on guitar, Kushal Gaya of Melt Yourself Down on vocals, plus rhythm guitarist Pete Eide, trombonist Darius Christian, and bassist Yuka Tadano. "“The lyric 'you shot me for nothing' kind of sums up what we witness in this country time and time again," says Sunny. "Human beings are targets of gun violence regularly and our government officials refuse to enact legislation to protect us. Did you know that U.S. civilians own nearly half the small firearms distributed in the world, and our gun homicide rate is 25 times that of other high-income countries? Thinking of the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, the spas in Atlanta, Sandy Hook Elementary School, Columbine High School and all the Black lives lost.”

Watch the video for "I’ll Make It Up To You" (directed by Swetha Regunathan) and check out the album and book art and a full list of Phoenix Rise contributors, below.



Tracklist:

1. Heroes

2. Where is Home

3. Say It

4. I'll Make It Up To You

5. Pride in Rhythm

6. Phoenix Rise

7. Wild Wild East (Recharged)

8. Hai Apna Dil

9. Ja Ja Re Apne Mandirwa

10. In and Out

Phoenix Rise - Collaborating Artists

Rashida Abuwala (painter)

Jacquelene Acevedo (percussionist for David Byrne’s American Utopia)

Arooj Aftab (vocalist)

John Altieri (sousaphonist for Red Baraat, David Byrne, St. Vincent)

Shilpa Ananth (vocalist)

James Bartolozzi (photographer for recipe book)

Pawan Benjamin (jazz saxophonist)

Eric Biondo (trumpeter for Antibalas, Davy Jones)

Mary Burmeister (text animator)

Marc Cary (jazz pianist)

Darius Christian (trombonist for Macklemore)

Louis Cuffari (art director)

Mauro Durante (violinist for Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino)

Rachel Eckroth (keyboardist & vocalist for Rufus Wainwright)

Chris Eddleton (drummer for Red Baraat, Burnt Sugar)

Pete Eide (guitarist & visual artist)

John Falsetto (Pfumojena) (vocalist, mbira)

Ganavya (vocalist)

Shruti Rya Ganguly (video director)

Devon Gates (bass player)

Kushal Gaya (vocalist for Melt Yourself Down)

Jonathan Goldberger (guitarist for Jim Black/John Zorn’s Bagatelles)

Brinda Guha (kathak dancer)

Seema Hari (actress)

Vijay Iyer (jazz pianist)

Sunny Jain (drumset, dhol, producer)

Kaiden Jain (vocalist)

Monami Jain (vocalist)

Tony Joy (mastering engineer)

Michael League (bass player for Snarky Puppy)

Bubby Lewis (bass player for Snoop Dog)

Lynn Ligammari (saxophonist for Red Baraat, Antibalas)

Tawanda Mapanda (saxophonist)

Grey Mcmurray (guitarist for Beth Orton, Colin Stetson)

Endea Owens (bassist for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Ben Parag (vocalist of TV Musical Reality show “Dil Hai Hindustani”)

Adrian Quesada (guitarist for Black Pumas)

Raaginder (violinist)

Swetha Regunathan (video director)

Rini (violinist & vocalist for A.R. Rahman)

Joe Russo (drummer for Joe Russo’s Almost Dead)

Lauren Sevian (baritone saxophonist)

Sapana Shah (physician)

Vishesh Sharma (video director)

Ugaso Sheik-Abdi (origami artist)

Anumeha Sinha (video DP)

Dave ‘Smoota’ Smith (trombonist for TV on The Radio)

Stephen Bones Productions (animator)

Rajna Swaminathan (mrudangam)

Yuka Tadano (bass player)

Nancy Valentine (book editor)

Malik Work (rapper)