Sunny Sweeney and Vince Gill team up on “Married Alone” (listen)

Country singer Sunny Sweeney is gearing up to release her Paul Cauthen-co-produced Married Alone on 9/23 via Aunt Daddy/Thirty Tigers (pre-order), and we're now premiering its title track, which features guest vocals by country veteran Vince Gill. Sunny says:

My manager sent me this song in April of 2019. I immediately knew I connected with it, as I was coming out of a sticky divorce, and all the feelings were still so raw. I FELT the words, not just heard them. As I’ve lived with this song for now a couple years, I see a lot of relationships like this. My initial instinct was to have a male feature, and my mind immediately went to Vince (Gill). I then committed to him in my mind, and thought if he was unavailable, then I would just do it alone. I am eternally grateful to him lending his gorgeous voice to this, as I feel like it pushed it to another level.

It really is a powerful song, and both Sunny and Vince sing it like they mean it, really delivering the raw emotion contained in this song. Check it out below.

Sunny Sweeney -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

August 20 - Millport, United Kingdom - Millport Country Music Festival 2022

August 25 - Salardú, Spain - Salardú Country Rock Festival 2022

August 28 - Bottesford, United Kingdom - The Long Road Festival 2022

August 30 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington

September 16 - Nashville, TN - AMERICANAFEST

September 17 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

September 29 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn

September 30 - San Antonio, TX - Sam’s Burger Joint

October 1 - Austin, TX - 04 Center

October 2 - Fort Worth, TX - Fort Brewery

October 5 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds

October 6 - Macon, GA - Grant’s Lounge

October 7 - Augusta, GA - Imperial Theatre

October 8 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

October 9 - Atlanta, GA - Smith’s Old Bar

October 12 - Asheville, NC - Isis Music Hall

October 13 - Bristol, VA - Birthplace of Country Music Museum

October 14 - Washington, DC - City Winery

October 15 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery (The Loft)

October 18 - Rochester, NY - Abilene Bar and Lounge

November 9 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater

November 20 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley

January 26 and 27 - Key West, FL - Truman Waterfront Park

April 15-19 - Galveston, TX - Rock The Coast Music Cruise