Sunny Sweeney and Vince Gill team up on “Married Alone” (listen)
Country singer Sunny Sweeney is gearing up to release her Paul Cauthen-co-produced Married Alone on 9/23 via Aunt Daddy/Thirty Tigers (pre-order), and we're now premiering its title track, which features guest vocals by country veteran Vince Gill. Sunny says:
My manager sent me this song in April of 2019. I immediately knew I connected with it, as I was coming out of a sticky divorce, and all the feelings were still so raw. I FELT the words, not just heard them. As I’ve lived with this song for now a couple years, I see a lot of relationships like this. My initial instinct was to have a male feature, and my mind immediately went to Vince (Gill). I then committed to him in my mind, and thought if he was unavailable, then I would just do it alone. I am eternally grateful to him lending his gorgeous voice to this, as I feel like it pushed it to another level.
It really is a powerful song, and both Sunny and Vince sing it like they mean it, really delivering the raw emotion contained in this song. Check it out below.
Sunny Sweeney -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates
August 20 - Millport, United Kingdom - Millport Country Music Festival 2022
August 25 - Salardú, Spain - Salardú Country Rock Festival 2022
August 28 - Bottesford, United Kingdom - The Long Road Festival 2022
August 30 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington
September 16 - Nashville, TN - AMERICANAFEST
September 17 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry
September 29 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn
September 30 - San Antonio, TX - Sam’s Burger Joint
October 1 - Austin, TX - 04 Center
October 2 - Fort Worth, TX - Fort Brewery
October 5 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
October 6 - Macon, GA - Grant’s Lounge
October 7 - Augusta, GA - Imperial Theatre
October 8 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
October 9 - Atlanta, GA - Smith’s Old Bar
October 12 - Asheville, NC - Isis Music Hall
October 13 - Bristol, VA - Birthplace of Country Music Museum
October 14 - Washington, DC - City Winery
October 15 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery (The Loft)
October 18 - Rochester, NY - Abilene Bar and Lounge
November 9 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater
November 20 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley
January 26 and 27 - Key West, FL - Truman Waterfront Park
April 15-19 - Galveston, TX - Rock The Coast Music Cruise