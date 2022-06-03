Sunny Sweeney announces new LP ‘Married Alone,’ shares song ft Paul Cauthen

Houston-born country singer Sunny Sweeney will follow 2017's Trophy with her first album in five years, Married Alone, on September 23 via Aunt Daddy/Thirty Tigers (pre-order). The album was co-produced by Paul Cauthen (who's fresh off releasing his own new album Country Coming Down), alongside The Texas Gentlemen's Beau Bedford, and Paul also sings with Sunny on lead single "A Song Can't Fix Everything." As the title implies, it's a bittersweet, melancholic song that's about life's struggles but also the comforting power of music. It's a gorgeous first taste of the album, and you can hear it below.

Speaking about the album overall, Sunny says, "Before I made this album, I did two things I’d never done before. I saw Stevie Nicks in concert with Fleetwood Mac, and I toured with Bob Seger. It’s taken over two years of love, sweat, and Pinot Grigio from the first day of recording to putting this project out and I couldn’t be prouder. I had been through a messy divorce, but no matter what happens in your life - good, bad, or ugly - you take it and you make something beautiful out of it."

Country veteran Vince Gill also sings on the title track, and the album features co-writing by Lori McKenna, Brennen Leigh, Caitlyn Smith, Kendell Marvel, and more. Artwork and tracklist below.

Sunny also has several upcoming tour dates, including AmericanaFest, and those are listed below.

Sunny Sweeney loading...

Tracklist

Tie Me Up (Sunny Sweeney/Buddy Owens/Galen Griffin)

Easy As Hello (Sunny Sweeney/Lori McKenna/Heather Morgan)

Married Alone ft. Vince Gill (Hannah Blaylock/Josh Morningstar/Autumn McEntire)

Someday You’ll Call My Name (Sunny Sweeney/Brennen Leigh)

How’d I End Up Lonely Again (Sunny Sweeney/Channing Wilson/Josh Morningstar)

A Song Can’t Fix Everything ft. Paul Cauthen (Sunny Sweeney/Lori McKenna)

Want You To Miss Me (Sunny Sweeney/Caitlyn Smith)

Wasting One On You (Sunny Sweeney/Buddy Owens/Monty Holmes)

Fool Like Me (Waylon Payne/Kendell Marvel)

All I Don’t Need (Sunny Sweeney/Lori McKenna)

Leaving Is My Middle Name (Sunny Sweeney/ Buddy Owens/Galen Griffin/Scotch Taylor)

Still Here (Sunny Sweeney/Lori McKenna)

Sunny Sweeney -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/3 - Mesa, AZ - Rooster's

7/6 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry’s

7/7 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock N Roll

7/8 - McKinney, TX - Hank’s Grill

7/9 - Coupland, TX - Coupland Dancehall

7/10 - Fort Worth, TX - Fort Brewery

7/12 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

7/13 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

7/15 - Springfield, MO - Southbound Bar & Grill

7/16 - Kahoka, MO - Clark County Fair

7/17 -Yorkville, IL - The Law Office Pub & Music Hall

7/20 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald’s Night Club

7/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

7/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

7/24 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

7/27 - Manitou Springs, CO - Lulu’s Downstairs

7/29 - Cheyenne, WY - The Outlaw Saloon

7/30 - Sheridan, WY - WYO Theater

7/31 - White Sulphur Springs, MT - Red Ants Pants Music Festival

8/2 - Rochester, NY - Abilene Bar & Lounge

8/5 - King Ferry, NY - Treleaven Wines