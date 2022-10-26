Sunny War preps new LP for New West ft. Jim James, Allison Russell & more, shares song

Singer/songwriter Sunny War has signed to New West Records and will release her new album Anarchist Gospel on February 3 via her new label home (pre-order). The album was produced by Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Hurray for the Riff Raff, etc), and it features appearances by Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Allison Russell, David Rawlings, Jack Lawrence of the Raconteurs, Micah Nelson, John James Tourville of The Deslondes, Kyshona Armstrong, Dennis Crouch, The School Zone Children’s Choir, and more. Its 14 songs include 12 originals, plus covers of Ween's "Baby Bitch" and Van Hunt's "Hopeless."

"This album represents such a crazy period in my life, between the breakup and the move to Nashville and my dad dying," Sunny said. "But now I feel like the worst parts are over. What I learned, I think, is that the best thing to do is just to feel everything and deal with it. Just feel everything."

The album's first single is "No Reason," which pulls from a variety of traditional American roots styles, but with a punky grit and a weirdness in there too. "I don’t really make music with a traditional roots audience in mind," she says. "I like weird music, outsider music, like Daniel Johnston and Roky Erickson." Listen and watch the video (directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard) below.

Sunny also has upcoming tour dates in 2023, including a NYC show on February 22 at Joe's Pub and a run with Sarah Shook & the Disarmers. All dates are listed below.

Sunny War Anarchist Gospel loading...

Tracklist

1. Love's Death Bed

2. No Reason

3. Shelter And Storm

4. I Got No Fight

5. Swear To Gawd

6. Earth

7. New Day

8. Baby Bitch

9. His Love

10. Hopeless

11. Higher

12. Test Dummy

13. Sweet Nothing

14. Whole

Sunny War -- 2023 Tour Dates

2/22/23 - New York, NY - Joe's Pub

2/23/23 - Washington, DC - Kennedy Center

2/24/23 - Kennett Square, PA - Kennett Flash

2/25/23 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts

2/26/23 - New Haven, CT - Cafe Nine

2/28/23 - Portsmouth, NH - Press Room

3/1/23 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square

3/2/23 - Waterbury Center, VT - Zen Barn

3/3/23 - Syracuse, NY - Funk N Waffles

3/4/23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena

3/9/23 - Ashevillle, NC - Grey Eagle w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

3/10/23 - Columbia, SC - New Brooklyn Tavern w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

3/11/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

3/12/23 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

3/14/23 - Little Rock, Arkansas - White Water Tavern w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

3/15/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Ponyboy w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers