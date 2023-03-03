Sunrot share new song “Patricide,” announce NYC release show with Couch Slut

NJ sludge band Sunrot have shared "Patricide" off their upcoming album The Unfailing Rope (due 4/7 via Prosthetic), and it's a towering, overwhelming song with a very powerful message, as the band explains:

"Patricide" is a song about taking back control from those people and forces that try to exert control over you. It’s a song about empowerment, surviving, healing and breaking those cycles of abuse that so many of us have been put through. Even though this track is embued with a venom and anger, we want people who have experienced these traumas to feel seen. We want this to be an invitation to choose yourself and choose healing, as difficult as that process can be.

A few of us have backgrounds working in community care of different varieties and so much of what we need to heal as a people is horror we have individually experienced at home either currently or as kids. Folks engaging with that trauma and clawing their way to the other side is one of the most important and powerful things a person can do.

US National Domestic Violence Hotline:

Call: 1-800-799-SAFE

Text: “Start” to 88788

Chat: Thehotline.org