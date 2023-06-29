Sun’s Signature (Elizabeth Fraser) preps extended edition of EP, share LUMP remix

Sun's Signature, the duo of former Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser and Massive Attack drummer Damon Reece, released their debut EP last year, and now they've got an extended edition that will be out August 25 via Partisan. It pairs the original EP's five tracks with six remixes by John Grant, Hinako Omori, Gwenno, Goldfrapp's Will Gregory, LUMP (Laura Marling + Mike Lindsay), and CUTS.

You can listen to LUMP's remix of "Bluedusk" which takes the celestial original and turns it into baroque synthpop while keeping Fraser's heavenly vocals front and center. Hear both versions below.

attachment-suns signature remix ep loading...

Sun’s Signature EP (extended edition) tracklist:

Disc 1:

1. Underwater

2. Golden Air

3. Bluedusk

4. Apples

5. Make Lovely The Day

Disc 2:

1. Underwater (Hinako Omori Remix)

2. Golden Air (Gwenno Remix)

3. Apples (Will Gregory Remix)

4. Bluedusk (LUMP Remix)

5. Golden AIr (CUTS Remix)

6. Apples (John Grant Remix)