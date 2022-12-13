Sunset Rubdown add 2nd NYC show to first tour since 2009

Spencer Krug recently announced he'd be reuniting Sunset Rubdown for their first shows since 2009, happening in March and April of 2023. Those dates include an NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on March 30, and they've now added a second show the night before at the same venue, on March 29 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunset Rubdown's tour also includes stops in Montreal, Toronto, Portland, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more, and you can see updated dates below.

SUNSET RUBDOWN: 2023 TOUR

3/24 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

3/25 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

3/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

3/27 – Portland, ME @ Space

3/28 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

3/29 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

3/30 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

3/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

4/01 – Washington, DC @ DC9

4/19 – Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

4/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

4/21 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

4/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

4/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

4/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room