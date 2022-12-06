Sunset Rubdown reuniting for first shows since 2009 (Bowery Ballroom included)

Spencer Krug is reuniting Sunset Rubdown for their first shows since 2009. Here's how it came about, according to a press release: "Fast forward twelve-and-a-half years" from their final show in Tokyo in late 2009 "to Krug whimsically sending the band a group email about a possible reunion, after having dreamt about it the night before. Each of the members replied with an enthusiastic “Yes” that same afternoon, and a dormant volcano began to rumble..."

The spring 2023 dates will celebrate the band's discography, and the press release says they'll also "look toward the possibility" of a new album; stay tuned. The tour begins in March in Montreal and wraps up in April in Los Angeles. See all dates below.

There's an NYC show on March 30 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local, with a Citi cardholder presale happening now.

SUNSET RUBDOWN: 2022 TOUR

3/24 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

3/25 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

3/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

3/27 – Portland, ME @ Space

3/28 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

3/30 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

3/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

4/01 – Washington, DC @ DC9

4/19 – Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

4/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

4/21 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

4/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

4/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

4/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room