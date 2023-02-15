SunYears (Peter of Peter Bjorn & John) announces debut album, taps Jess Williamson for lead single

Swedish singer/songwriter Peter Morén (of Peter Bjorn and John) has unveiled his new project SunYears with a single release and album announcement. Come Fetch My Soul! is set for release on June 16 via Yep Roc Records (pre-order). The album features contributions from Ron Sexsmith, Jess Williamson, Eric Johnson (of Fruit Bats and Bonny Light Horseman), Ren Harvieu, and Kathryn Williams. It was produced by Peter, Ruben Engzell, and Daniel Bengtson, mastered by Magnus Lindberg, and mixed by Niklas Berglöf. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Today Peter shared title track and album opener "Come Fetch My Soul!" featuring Jess Williamson. It's a blissful, mostly-acoustic love song, reminiscent of a '70s ballad, tinged with twangy electric guitar and rolling drums. Listen to it below.

SunYears, Come Fetch My Soul! loading...

Come Fetch My Soul! Tracklisting

1. Come Fetch My Soul! (feat. Jess Williamson)

2. Day To Day Way

3. Two Birds, Mid-Flight

4. Granddad’s Song (feat. Ron Sexsmith)

5. A Dog’s Life

6. Slipping Away

7. These Quiet Tunes

8. Last Night I Dreamt That I Met Phil & Don (Feat. Fruit Bats)

9. Wordy

10. Wake Up! (feat. Ren Harvieu & Kathryn Williams)