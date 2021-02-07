Super Bowl LV: watch H.E.R. shred “America the Beautiful,” Jazmine Sullivan sing national anthem w/ Eric Church

Super Bowl LV is upon us with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Bucs' home field of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and the pre-game events included H.E.R. singing "America the Beautiful" and fellow soul/R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan singing the national anthem alongside country star Eric Church. H.E.R.'s performance was as belted and soaring as you'd hope and expect, and she ripped a shredding guitar solo to top it off. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan's country and soul styles came together nicely during the national anthem too. Watch videos of both performances below.

UPDATE: The Weeknd played the Halftime Show. Watch his full performance.

The game is airing on CBS (and can be watched on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, CBS All Access, and various streaming services including Hulu, Youtube TV, and more).

Jazmine Sullivan recently released her excellent new album Heaux Tales (which features H.E.R. on a track), and H.E.R. just put out the very good new '70s soul-inspired single "Fight For You" (from Shaka King’s new film Judas and the Black Messiah) this week.