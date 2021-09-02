Super Furry Animals celebrating ‘Rings Around the World’ w/ livestream & eco-friendly NFT

Super Furry Animals release the 20th anniversary edition of their fantastic fifth album, Rings Around the World, on Friday (order it here) and to celebrate they've got a few things planned. First, today at 3 PM Eastern they're hosting a livestream event on SFA's YouTube channel. Due to the pandemic but fitting the album's shrinking-globe theme, SFA's members be checking in remotely from various locations around the world. The livestream will feature a making-of documentary, the premiere of the "Receptacle for the Respectable" video with commentary by the band's graphic artist and designer Pete Fowler, and a Rings Around the World TV special by the Welsh Music Podcast. You can watch that below.

The band are also releasing their first NFT that features four new 3D animations of the original skull album cover by original artwork team, Mark James and Pete Fowler. Each piece will be packaged with accompanying, exclusive audio courtesy of the band. Super Furry Animals are using Serenade for it, which is described as a "fan-centric and eco-friendly" NFT platform. Here's more:

Created in partnership with Hipgnosis Songs and distributed by eco-friendly, artist and fan-centric NFT platform Serenade (utilising less than 1/44,000th of the carbon emitted by a standard NFT) the Furries’ and James’ collaboration, based on Pete Fowler’s sleeve design, will be released in increasingly valuable editions of between just one, special, iridescent version (starting bids - £1000) to 100 copies. Animations will also briefly ‘appear’ in blink-and-you’ll-miss it screenings on digital billboards in Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, New York to mark the launch.

Learn more at Super Furry Animals' NFT here.

Arguably the Furries' best album, Rings Around the World includes such classics as "Juxtapozed With U," "Sidewalk Serfer Girl," "Receptacle for the Respectable" (ft. Paul McCartney on celery), "It's Not the End of the World," the title track and more. The 20th anniversary edition has been remastered from the original tapes and is available on vinyl for the first time ever in the U.S. You can pick up the vinyl HERE.

There's also a 3-CD edition featuring 33 unreleased tracks, including outtakes, remixes and more. There are also all the singles' b-sides making for 50 tracks total. You can watch newly remastered videos of "Juxtaposed With You" and "Rings Around the World" below.