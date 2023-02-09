Super Furry Animals offshoot Das Koolies prep debut EP, share “The Condemned”

Das Koolies are a "parallel band" of Super Furry Animals that includes guitarist Huw Bunford, keyboardist Cian Ciarán, drummer Dafydd Ieuan and bassist Guto Pryce -- that's everyone except frontman Gruff Rhys. They released their debut single back in 2020, and now they've announced The Condemned EP which will be out March 10. Say the band: "Everything for a reason and a reason for everything. A beginning catalysed by the past. Of machines and of man. Let the beat now lead the way.

If you liked the late-'90s, early-'00s era of SFA that dabbled strongly in electronics, you will want to hear The Condemned's title track, which is a wigged-out electro-psych jam. You can watch the video for it below.

In addition to the EP's four tracks, the digital version of The Condemned comes with seven remixes, edits, and instrumentals. Check out the tracklist below.

Gruff Rhys, meanwhile, releases his soundtrack for The Almond & The Seahorse later this month.

das koolies condemned ep loading...

1. The Condemned

2. Dim Byd Mawr

3. You Killed My Robot

4. Grab a Slice

5. The Condemned Instrumental

6. Dim Byd Mawr Instrumental

7. You Killed My Robot Instrumental

8. Grab a Slice Instrumental

9. The Condemned Edit

10. Dim Byd Mawr Edit

11. You Killed My Robot Edit