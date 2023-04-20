Super Furry Animals offshoot Das Koolies prep debut LP, share “Biggest Mindfuck Yet” ft Rhys Ifans

Das Koolies, the Welsh group featuring 4/5th of Super Furry Animals (everyone except frontman Gruff Rhys), just released The Condemned, their excellent debut EP which was, at 28 minutes, nearly album-length. They do everything big, apparently, as Das Koolies have just announced their debut full-length, DK.01, which is a double album and will be out September 22 via Strangetown Records.

“The return has been welcomed. Unanimously. Dissent, however, will be tolerated," Das Koolies say of the album. "An abundance of ideas, new inventions and old friendships percolate, produce and persist. Come this way as a dead end is circumvented to show an open road.”

The first single and lead track on DK.01 is "Best Mindfuck Yet," a techno-fueled banger featuring Welsh actor Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon, Notting Hill) who some SFA fans might know was the group's original lead singer. It feels like a spiritual heir to the Furries' infamous 1996 single "The Man Don't Give a Fuck," and you can watch the video below.

DK.01:

1 Best Mindfuck Yet

2 Out Of This World

3 Nuthin Sandwich

4 Shakedown

5 A Ride

6 Collide

7 Katal

8 Pain Down The Drain

9 Montezuma

10 Holy Shit

11 Masters Of Mankind

12 Alligator

13 Sky

14 Sorry

15 Wired For Sound