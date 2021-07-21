Super Furry Animals prep ‘Rings Around the World’ 20th anniversary reissue

Super Furry Animals are giving their 2001 magnum opus Rings Around the World a 20th anniversary reissue, including a remastered vinyl pressing and a three-disc CD set with 40 never-before-released tracks. It's out September 3 via BMG and you can preorder it now.

Rings Around the World is arguably the Welsh band's best-ever record. It is most certainly their most ambitious, featuring vocodered soft rock disco single "Juxtapozed With U," one of their best non-singles, "Receptacle for the Respectable" (which features Paul McCartney on celery as a tip of the hat to The Beach Boys), the beachy "Sidewalk Serfer Girl," the album's title track, the apocalyptic "It's Not the End of the World," and many more classics. The album has been remastered from the original tapes.

The deluxe reissue's bonus tracks include 13 remixes by High Llamas, Brave Captain (aka Boo Radleys' Martin Carr), Catatonia, Kid 606 and more, plus all the single b-sides (some of which, like, "Tradewinds," could've easily made the album), demos and four unfinished songs from the album sessions. You can check out the full tracklist below.

To celebrate the announcement, Super Furry Animals have shared the isolated track of Paul McCartney chomping celery for "Receptacle For The Respectable." Says SFA keyboardist Cian Ciarán, “He was going to come to the studio and then decided not to for some reason. So, we sent him stereo backing tracks so he could keep time, then he sent the tape back with a message that started with a really dodgy Welsh accent. Then he goes 'I hope you like it' – the next thing you know you just hear this chewing sound!” You can listen to that "Maccapella Celery," and the original album, below.

Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys released a terrific new solo album, Seeking New Gods, earlier this year.

SUPER FURRY ANIMALS - RINGS AROUND THE WORLD 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

2 x 180g Vinyl

A1. Alternate Route To Vulcan Street

A2. Sidewalk Serfer Girl

A3. (Drawing) Rings Around The World

B1. It’s Not The End Of The World?

B2. Receptacle For The Respectable

B3. Touch Sensitive

B4. Shoot Doris Day

C1. Miniature

C2. No Sympathy

C3. Juxtapozed With U

D1. Presidential Suite

D2. Run! Christian, Run!

D3. Fragile Happiness

3 x CD Edition

Disc 1

1. Alternate Route To Vulcan Street

2. Sidewalk Serfer Girl

3. (Drawing) Rings Around The World

4. It’s Not The End Of The World?

5. Receptacle For The Respectable

6. Touch Sensitive

7. Shoot Doris Day

8. Miniature

9. No Sympathy

10. Juxtapozed With U

11. Presidential Suite

12. Run! Christian, Run!

13. Fragile Happiness

B-Sides

14. Tradewinds

15. The Roman Road

16. Happiness Is A Worn Pun

17. Patience

18. Edam Anchorman

19. All The Shit U Do

Disc 2:

B-Sides Continued

1. Gypsy Space Muffin

Unfinished Outtakes from LP Sessions

2. John Spex*

3. Miami Vice*

4. Sanitised (Rough Mix)*

5. Chihuahua (Unfinished, Rough Mix)*

Demos 1998 – 2000

6. (Drawing) Rings Around The World #1*

7. (Drawing) Rings Around The World #2*

8. (Drawing) Rings Around The World #3*

9. No Sympathy*

10. Tradewinds*

11. Receptacle For The Respectable #1*

12. Receptacle For The Respectable #2*

13. Happiness Is A Worn Pun*

14. Sidewalk Serfer Girl*

15. Presidential Suite*

16. The Roman Road*

17. Patience #2*

18. Shoot Doris Day*

19. Edam Anchorman*

20. Sanitised*

21. Fragile Happiness*

Disc 3: Remixes

1. Alternate Route To Vulcan Street (Bench Remix)*

2. Sidewalk Serfer Girl (Catatonia Remix)*

3. (Drawing) Rings Around The World (Happy Chapel Remix)*

4. It’s Not The End Of The World? (Force Unknown Remix)*

5. Receptacle For The Respectable (Destructable Mix)*

6. Touch Sensitive (Force Unknown Remix)*

7. Shoot Doris Day (Wauvenfold Remix)*

8. Miniature (Goem Remix)*

9. No Sympathy (Kid 606 Remix)*

10. Juxtapozed With U (SFA Remix)*

11. Presidential Suite (High Llamas Remix)*

12. Run! Christian, Run! (Massimo Remix)*

13. Fragile Happiness (Brave Captain Remix)*

*Previously unreleased