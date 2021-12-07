Superchunk announce guest-filled new album & 2022 tour (listen to “Endless Summer”)

Superchunk will release their 12th album, Wild Loneliness, on February 25 via Merge. Made during lockdown at their North Carolina home, the album features a number of guest appearances, including Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Camera Obscura's Tracyanne Campbell, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno.

The first single off the album is "Endless Summer," which works climate crisis fears into a very catchy power-pop song featuring harmony vocals from Teenage Fanclub's Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley. “'Endless Summer' was written on New Year’s Day 2020 which was unseasonably warm here in North Carolina," says frontman Mac McCaughan. "Of course, by the time we recorded it, 'endless summer' had other meanings." The song is also out as a 7" single now featuring a cover of The Glands’ “When I Laugh," featuring William Tyler on guitar, on the b-side. You can watch the lyric video for "Endless Summer" below.

Superchunk have also announced a 2022 tour that will be opened by Torres on the first half, and Wednesday on the second, with a few dates opened by Mike Krol and, in Seattle, Quasi. The NYC date happens at Brooklyn Steel on March 3 with Torres, and the tour wraps up in Los Angeles on April 10 at Teragram Ballroom with Mike Krol. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time, and all dates are listed below.

Superchunk - 2022 Tour Dates

Feb 25 Winston-Salem, NC – Ramkat*

Feb 26 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle*

Mar 01 Washington, DC – Black Cat*

Mar 02 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

Mar 03 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

Mar 04 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts*

Mar 05 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club*

Mar 07 Toronto, ON – Axis Club^

Mar 08 Detroit, MI – El Club^

Mar 09 Chicago, IL – Metro^

Mar 11 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl^

Mar 12 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West^

Apr 04 Seattle, WA – Neumos%

Apr 05 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall%

Apr 07 San Francisco, CA – Independent#

Apr 09 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet's#

Apr 10 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom#

* w/ TORRES

^ w/ Wednesday

% w/ Quasi

# w/ Mike Krol