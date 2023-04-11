Superchunk announce tour with Cable Ties

Superchunk will close out their summer with a short East Coast tour that hits Richmond, Baltimore, Ardmore, Burlington, Portland, Hamden, Woodstock and wraps up in NYC for a show at Bowery Ballroom on September 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM Eastern, and all dates are listed below.

The tour is with Melbourne, Australia's Cable Ties, who will release their third album, All Her Plans, on June 23 via Merge.

Superchunk say more news is "on the horizon," perhaps including who will fill the drummers seat now that Jon Wurster has retired from the band, so stay tuned.

Superchunk on tour (with Cable Ties):

Sep 08 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

Sep 09 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

Sep 10 Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

Sep 12 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

Sep 13 Portland, ME – SPACE Gallery

Sep 14 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

Sep 15 Woodstock, NY – Colony

Sep 15 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom