Superchunk prep new 7″ (listen to “Everything Hurts”)

Superchunk have a new 7" out February 24 via Merge, featuring two songs recorded during the sessions for last year's

. Says frontman Mac McCaughan, "In keeping with the theory that ten songs is the perfect length for a record, we had to take off a couple songs that fit thematically — who doesn’t have days when everything hurts or you feel like making a break for it?— but musically couldn’t find a spot on Wild Loneliness. Perhaps because they are more traditionally 'Superchunk'-sounding than the rest of the LP ('Everything Hurts' could be from Come Pick Me Up, and 'Making a Break' has What a Time to Be Alive energy)? Who knows! So here are these misfits from the Wild Loneliness sessions, recorded at home in Chapel Hill and mixed by Wally Gagel in LA."

You can listen to the wistful, swaying "Everything Hurts" now. Check that out below.