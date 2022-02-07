Superchunk share “On the Floor” ft R.E.M.’s Mike Mills

Superchunk will release new album Wild Loneliness later this month, and it's very different from any album they've made before, as nearly every song features notable guest musicians and vocalists. The latest single is "On the Floor," which has backing vocals by R.E.M.'s Mike Mills and piano from Franklin Bruno. Mills' harmonies were such a distinctive part of R.E.M.'s sound, and he brings a little of that magic to this very catchy song. Frontman Mac McCaughan told Stereogum's Chris DeVille he got Bruno to play piano because the song reminded him of R.E.M.'s Reckoning, which then led him to reach out to Mills. Listen below.

Wild Loneliness is out February 25 via Merge, and the album also features appearances by Sharon Van Etten, Teenage Fanclub's Norman Blake & Raymond McGinley, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Camera Obscura's Tracyanne Campbell, Owen Pallett, and Kelly Pratt.

Superchunk will be on tour soon, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on March 3 with Torres. All dates are listed below.

Superchunk - 2022 Tour Dates

Feb 25 The Ramkat w/ Torres - Winston-Salem, NC

Feb 26 Cat's Cradle w/ Torres - Carrboro, NC

Mar 1 Black Cat w/ Torres - Washington, DC

Mar 2 Union Transfer w/ Torres - Philadelphia, PA

Mar 3 Brooklyn Steel w/ Torres - Brooklyn, NY

Mar 4 Gateway City Arts w/ Torres - Holyoke, MA

Mar 5 Paradise Rock Club w/ Torres - Boston, MA

Mar 7 Axis Club w/ Wednesday - Toronto, ON, Canada

Mar 8 El Club w/ Wednesday - Detroit, MI

Mar 9 Metro w/ Wednesday - Chicago, IL

Mar 11 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville w/ Wednesday - Nashville, TN

Mar 12 Terminal West w/ Wednesday - Atlanta, GA

Apr 4 Neumos w/ Quasi - Seattle, WA

Apr 5 Revolution Hall w/ Quasi - Portland, OR

Apr 7 The Independent w/ Mike Krol - San Francisco, CA

Apr 9 Pappy & Harriet's w/ Mike Krol - Yucca Valley, CA

Apr 10 Teragram Ballroom w/ Mike Krol - Los Angeles (LA), CA