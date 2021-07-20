Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan preps new solo LP, shares “Dawn Bends” ft Yo La Tengo & Jon Wurster

Superchunk frontman Mac McCaughan has announced his second solo album, The Sound of Yourself, which will be out September 24 on Merge. Having wrapped up a few other projects, including a film score, Mac made the album in the early part of 2021, with this as the idea behind it: “Each day is blurring into the next, so what are we doing today? How can I disrupt this? I think what resulted was a theme of subdued... ‘joy’ is the wrong word, but it’s at least comforting if not propulsive to have something open-ended to work on every day without any kind of structure or deadline or rules.”

The album features Mary Lattimore, Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog), TORRES' Mackenzie Scott, Telekinesis' Michael Benjamin Lerner, Annie Hayden, his brother Matt McCaughan, and more. “I’m constantly inspired by the work of my peers," says Mac. "I feel lucky to be able to collaborate with them despite the distances between us. Sending off a song into the ether and having it returned greatly improved and in often surprising and moving ways was one of the most satisfying aspects of making this record.” The first single is "Dawn Bends," which features Superchunk drummer Jon Wurster and all of Yo La Tengo. Mac calls it “a cautionary tale about getting a little too into the isolation” and you can listen below.

Mac will be on tour this fall, including solo shows with The Mountain Goats' John Darnielle, and full band solo shows in Brooklyn (Union Pool on 9/28), Philly, DC, Richmond, and Carrboro. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

1. Moss Light

2. The Sound of Yourself

3. I Hear a Radio

4. 36 and Rain

5. Burn a Fax

6. Gen Ash

7. Circling Around

8. R Dream

9. Sleep Donor

10. Dawn Bends

11. Found Cricket

Mac McCaughan - 2021 Tour Dates

Sep 23 Wilmington, DE – The Queen* [SOLD OUT]

Sep 24 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts Center* [SOLD OUT]

Sep 25 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios* [SOLD OUT]

Sep 26 Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe at the ArtsQuest* [SOLD OUT]

Sep 28 Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool^

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s^

Sep 30 Washington, DC – DC9^

Oct 01 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall^

Oct 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle Back Room^

* solo performance w/ John Darnielle (the Mountain Goats)

^ full-band performance w/ 75 Dollar Bill