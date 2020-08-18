Supercrush releasing ‘SODO Pop’ on Don Giovanni (watch their new video)

Supercrush began as a recording project for Mark Palm (of Black Breath, Go It Alone, and other hardcore and metal bands) to write power-poppier music, and it's evolved into a full band who will release their new album SODO Pop on October 9 via Don Giovanni (pre-order). The album was recorded by Supercrush bassist Phil Jones (also of Shook Ones) and Jackson Long (who's worked with Death Cab, Tegan & Sara, and more), and mixed by Justin Pizzoferrato (Dinosaur Jr, Sonic Youth, Pixies), and the first single is the fuzzed-out "On The Telephone." It comes with a vintage, VHS-style video of the band performing on a tennis court (matching the theme of the album artwork), and the '80s/'80s nostalgia of the video matches the song well. Check out the video, artwork, and tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Get It Right

2. On The Telephone

3. I Didn’t Know (We Were Saying Goodbye)

4. Be Kind To Me

5. Have You Called Him By My Name?

6. Parallel Lines

7. I Can’t Stop (Loving You)

8. Grace

9. Fair-Weather Fool

10. When I’m Gone