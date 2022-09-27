Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes announces new solo LP, shares “Don’t Say It’s Over”

Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes has announced a new solo album, Turn the Car Around, that will be out January 13 via Hot Fruit Recordings/ Virgin Music. He says it completes the trilogy that began with 2015's Matador and 2018's The World's Strongest Man. "Turn The Car Around is a record that I’ve been building up to for the last seven years," says Coombes, adding the album "captures the ups and downs of modern life and all the small print in between."

The album includes this summer's single "Sonny the Strong," and he's just shared the elegant, widescreen "Don't Say It's Over" that Gaz wrote about the night he met his wife. "When I wrote ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’ I had in mind wandering through some bustling holiday town at night, two people sharing strange and beautiful moments together,” Gaz says. “The feeling of love and all its complications. And the reality of a life without that love. It’s basically saying (albeit with a few dark edges), ‘My life is better with you in it’.”

You can watch the video for "Don't Say It's Over," and check out Turn the Car Around's artwork and tracklist, below.

Gaz played the London Taylor Hawkins' tribute concert in September, and was in North America with Supergrass in May.

Turn The Car Around:

Overnight Trains

Don’t Say It’s Over

Feel Loop (Lizard Dream)

Long Live the Strange

Not the Only Things

Turn the Car Around

This Love

Sonny the Strong

Dance On