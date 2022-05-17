Supergrass played their first NYC show in 14 years (setlist, video), play again tonight
Reunited Britpop greats Supergrass are currently in the US playing their first shows here in 14 years -- dates that were originally supposed to have happened in 2020 but got postponed by the pandemic. Having played L.A. over the weekend, they played their first of two NYC shows on Monday night (5/16), which was at Brooklyn Steel.
Given that they haven't released an album since 2008's Diamond Hoo Ha, Brooklyn Steel was an unabashed hitfest, including "Alright," "Richard III," "Sun Hits the Sky," "Pumping on Your Stereo," "Moving," "Mary," "Grace," "St Petersburg," "Late in the Day" and more. The 18-song main set was broken up by a short intermission, and they came back for a two song encore of "Strange One" and their debut single, "Caught by the Fuzz," which they dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins.
You can check out the full Brooklyn Steel setlist, fan-shot video and Instagram pics from the show below.
Supergrass play NYC's Webster Hall tonight (5/17) which, like Brooklyn Steel, is opened by local shoegazers Heaven. Tickets are still available.
SETLIST: Supergrass @ Brooklyn Steel 5/16/2022 (via)
In It for the Money
I'd Like to Know
Diamond Hoo Ha Man
Mary
Moving
She's So Loose
Mansize Rooster
Late in the Day
Richard III
Going Out
Coffee in the Pot
(Intermission)
St. Petersburg
Seen the Light
Grace
Alright
Pumping on Your Stereo
Sun Hits the Sky
Lenny
Encore:
Strange Ones
Caught by the Fuzz
