Supergrass played their first NYC show in 14 years (setlist, video), play again tonight

Reunited Britpop greats Supergrass are currently in the US playing their first shows here in 14 years -- dates that were originally supposed to have happened in 2020 but got postponed by the pandemic. Having played L.A. over the weekend, they played their first of two NYC shows on Monday night (5/16), which was at Brooklyn Steel.

Given that they haven't released an album since 2008's Diamond Hoo Ha, Brooklyn Steel was an unabashed hitfest, including "Alright," "Richard III," "Sun Hits the Sky," "Pumping on Your Stereo," "Moving," "Mary," "Grace," "St Petersburg," "Late in the Day" and more. The 18-song main set was broken up by a short intermission, and they came back for a two song encore of "Strange One" and their debut single, "Caught by the Fuzz," which they dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins.

You can check out the full Brooklyn Steel setlist, fan-shot video and Instagram pics from the show below.

Supergrass play NYC's Webster Hall tonight (5/17) which, like Brooklyn Steel, is opened by local shoegazers Heaven. Tickets are still available.

SETLIST: Supergrass @ Brooklyn Steel 5/16/2022 (via)

In It for the Money

I'd Like to Know

Diamond Hoo Ha Man

Mary

Moving

She's So Loose

Mansize Rooster

Late in the Day

Richard III

Going Out

Coffee in the Pot

(Intermission)

St. Petersburg

Seen the Light

Grace

Alright

Pumping on Your Stereo

Sun Hits the Sky

Lenny

Encore:

Strange Ones

Caught by the Fuzz

--

