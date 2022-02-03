Supergrass reschedule NYC & LA shows

Supergrass reunited in 2019 for their first show in nine years, which they followed with a UK tour. They were set to head to the US for shows in NYC and Los Angeles in April of 2020, too, but then Covid hit, of course. They've finally announced their return to the US, and rescheduled dates for their shows this May. "2 years in the waiting but we've been assured that pre-sold tickets are still valid," they write.

The new dates are Los Angeles' The Wiltern on May 13, and NYC's Brooklyn Steel on May 16 and Webster Hall on May 17. Webster Hall is currently sold out, but tickets to the other two dates are still available.

SUPERGRASS: 2022 US TOUR

05/13 Fri Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

05/16 Mon Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

05/17 Tue New York, NY Webster Hall

