Superheaven announce ‘Jar’ 10th anniversary tour with Cloakroom & more

Superheaven's debut full-length, Jar, turns 10 this year, and the band, which was still going by the name Daylight when the album was originally released, will celebrate with a US tour. The May dates include stops in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Las Vegas (for Sick New World festival), Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more. Cloakroom will open all dates, with PONY as additional support on the East Coast shows and Slumped on the West Coast. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is on May 19 at Elsewhere, and tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at noon.

--

Superheaven Jar tour loading...

SUPERHEAVEN: 2023 TOUR

05/11/2023 Los Angeles, CA 1720

05/12/2023 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction

05/13/2023 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World Festival

05/19/2023 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere

05/20/2023 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church

05/21/2023 Allston, MA Crystal Ballroom