Superiority Burger expanding to space across the street

Superiority Burger opened on E. 9th St just off Tompkins Sq Park in 2015. It was an immediate sensation, and the the tiny spot with only a handful of seats instantly felt like it needed to be bigger. The vegetarian restaurant, run by former Del Posto pastry chef (and punk drummer) Brooks Headley, is finally expanding. EV Grieve reports that Superiority Burger will take over the 433 E 9th St space across the street that was, until last weekend, the home of Westville Bakery.

Superiority Burger is keeping its original space, and they tell Eater that the new location across the street will be a takeout-only operation for the foreseeable future, with no plans for indoor or outdoor dining any time soon. There's also no word on when the second spot will be operational. Stay tuned.

Closed for part of the pandemic, Superiority Burger reopened over the summer as takeout only and has been doing well, all things considered. The restuarant was also at least partly responsible for Bonnie Prince Billy and Matt Sweeney resurrecting their Superwolf duo who seem to be back in action for real.