Supernova Ska Fest adds Suicide Machines, Planet Smashers, Toasters & more to 2023 lineup
Supernova International Ska Festival returns September 15-17, 2023 to the historic Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia, and today they've added four more bands to its lineup: The Suicide Machines, The Planet Smashers, The Toasters, and the Cherry Poppin' Daddies. The new additions join Fishbone, Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, The Pietasters, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Scofflaws, We Are the Union, Catbite, Bad Operation, Kill Lincoln, Bite Me Bambi, The Dualers, Dr. Ring Ding, a DJ set from Don Letts, comedian Ian Fidance, Suicide Machines vocalist J Navarro and his band The Traitors, and more.
Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup as it currently stands, below.
Meanwhile, if you didn't realize the Cherry Poppin' Daddies are still around, yes they are and they'e also playing NYC on January 16 at Iridium.
Supernova International Ska Festival -- 2023 Lineup (more TBA)
The Suicide Machines
The Planet Smashers
The Toasters
Cherry Poppin' Daddies
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
Fishbone
Don Letts DJ Set
The Pietasters
Voodoo Glow Skulls
Ian Fidance
The Dualers
The Scofflaws
We Are the Union
Chris Murray
Bite Me Bambi
Droogs Don’t Run
Catbite
Rude Girl Revue
Out of Control Army
Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra
UZIMON
Eastern Standard Time
Dr. Ring Ding
J Navarro & The Traitors
The Loving Paupers
ADHESIVO
Bad Operation
Kill Lincoln
The Skapones