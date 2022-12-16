Supernova Ska Fest adds Suicide Machines, Planet Smashers, Toasters & more to 2023 lineup

Supernova International Ska Festival returns September 15-17, 2023 to the historic Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia, and today they've added four more bands to its lineup: The Suicide Machines, The Planet Smashers, The Toasters, and the Cherry Poppin' Daddies. The new additions join Fishbone, Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, The Pietasters, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Scofflaws, We Are the Union, Catbite, Bad Operation, Kill Lincoln, Bite Me Bambi, The Dualers, Dr. Ring Ding, a DJ set from Don Letts, comedian Ian Fidance, Suicide Machines vocalist J Navarro and his band The Traitors, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup as it currently stands, below.

Meanwhile, if you didn't realize the Cherry Poppin' Daddies are still around, yes they are and they'e also playing NYC on January 16 at Iridium.

Supernova International Ska Festival -- 2023 Lineup (more TBA)

The Suicide Machines

The Planet Smashers

The Toasters

Cherry Poppin' Daddies

Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra

Fishbone

Don Letts DJ Set

The Pietasters

Voodoo Glow Skulls

Ian Fidance

The Dualers

The Scofflaws

We Are the Union

Chris Murray

Bite Me Bambi

Droogs Don’t Run

Catbite

Rude Girl Revue

Out of Control Army

Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra

UZIMON

Eastern Standard Time

Dr. Ring Ding

J Navarro & The Traitors

The Loving Paupers

ADHESIVO

Bad Operation

Kill Lincoln

The Skapones