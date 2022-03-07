Superorganism announce new album & tour, share “Teenager” ft CHAI & Pi Ja Ma

Superorganism have announced their second album, World Wide Pop, which will be out July 15 via Domino. The album features guest appearances from Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Dylan Cartlidge and Gen Hoshino.

The first single from World Wide Pop is "Teenager," which features CHAI and Pi Ja Ma and was produced by Stuart Price (Madonna, Dua Lipa, The Killers, New Order). It's a technicolor pop confection with gang vocals (singing "Happy Birthday" at one point) and comes with an equally vivid, joyous video. You can watch that below.

Superorganism have also announced fall tour dates, including an extensive visit to North America that starts September 27 in Portland, ME and includes a stop at Brooklyn's Warsaw on September 29. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

World Wide Pop tracklist:

1. Black Hole Baby

2. World Wide Pop

3. On & On

4. Teenager (feat. CHAI & Pi Ja Ma)

5. It’s Raining (feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge)

6. Flying

7. Solar System (feat. CHAI & Boa Constrictors)

8. Into The Sun (feat. Gen Hoshino, Stephen Malkmus & Pi Ja Ma)

9. Put Down Your Phone

10. crushed.zip

11. Oh Come On

12. Don’t Let The Colony Collapse

13. Everything Falls Apart

Superorganism - 2022 Tour Dates

Sept 3rd – Doornroosje, Nijmegen

Sept 4th – Bitterzoet, Amsterdam

Sept 5th – Nochtspeicher, Hamburg

Sept 6th – Hole 44, Berlin

Sept 7th – Praga Centrum, Warsaw

Sept 9th – Lucerna Music Bar, Prague

Sept 10th – DasWERK, Vienna

Sept 12th – Club Volta, Cologne

Sept 13th – Rotonde – Botanique, Brussels

Sept 14th – La Trabendo, Paris

Sept 16th – Chalk, Brighton

Sept 17th – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

Sept 18th – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

Sept 20th – Gorilla, Manchester

Sept 21st – Scala, London

Sept 27th – Portland House of Music, Portland, ME

Sept 29th – Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY

Sept 30th – Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT

Oct 1st – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

Oct 2nd – L'Astral, Montreal, QC

Oct 3rd – Axis, Toronto, ON

Oct 5th – Skully's, Columbus, OH

Oct 7th – Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL

Oct 8th – Majestic Theatre, Madison, WI

Oct 9th – Varsity Theater, Minneapolis, MN

Oct 11th – Meow Wolf, Denver, CO

Oct 12th – Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 14th – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

Oct 15th – Neumos, Seattle, WA

Oct 16th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver, BC

Oct 19th – The Ritz, San Jose, CA

Oct 20th – August Hall, San Francisco, CA

Oct 21st – The Regent, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 22nd – The Music Box, San Diego, CA

Oct 24th – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

Oct 25th – Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM

Oct 27th – Scoot Inn, Austin, TX

Oct 28th – Club Dada, Dallas, TX

Oct 29th – White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

Nov 1st – Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

Nov 2nd – Basement East, Nashville, TN

Nov 3rd – Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC

Nov 4th – 930 Club, Washington, DC

Nov 5th – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA