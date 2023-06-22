superviolet announce summer tour with Trace Mountains

Steven Ciolek, singer/guitarist of the now broken up The Sidekicks, released his fantastic debut LP as superviolet, Infinite Spring, in April, and he's announced summer shows supporting it. Most are in the Northeast US with LVL UP offshoot Trace Mountains, and you can see all dates below.

There's a Brooklyn show at The Sultan Room on August 15, and an Asbury Park, NJ show at Bond Street Bar on August 16. Tickets are on sale now.

SUPERVIOLET: 2023 TOUR

8/10 Washington, D.C. - Comet Ping Pong

8/11 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

8/12 Medford, MA - Deep Cuts

8/13 Hamden, CT - The Shop

8/15 Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room

8/16 Asbury Park, NJ - Bond Street Bar

8/17 Pittsburgh, PA - Bottlerocket

8/25 Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe *

8/26 Cleveland, OH - Mahall’s *

* no Trace Mountains