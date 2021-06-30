Supreme launching a Butthole Surfers line

Streetwear brand Supreme already have lines with Massive Attack, Daniel Johnston, My Bloody Valentine, The Velvet Underground, and other indie/alternative acts, but still, something still feels surprising about the brand launching a line with the Butthole Surfers. The line features a Locust Abortion Technician hoodie, and t-shirts with imagery from the band's self-titled EP, Psychic... Powerless... Another Man's Sac, and Rembrandt Pussyhorse.

The line becomes available on July 1, and in Japan on July 3. More info here. See pictures of all five shirts below...