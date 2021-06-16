Supreme releasing Massive Attack ‘Mezzanine’ line of clothes

Massive Attack are the latest group to have their album art turned into a line of apparel by highly-flippable streetwear brand Supreme. They'll be releasing a series of soccer tops, button-down shirts and shorts all featuring the beetle from Mezzanine's artwork, and they'll be available in a variety of colors. While this doesn't seem like the sort of thing the very socially conscious trip hop group would get involved with, Supreme does list "Creative Direction" by Massive Attack main man (and theorized Banksy secret identity) Robert Del Naja.

According to Reddit, the Mezzanine line will be available in this Thursday's Supreme merch drop at 10 AM Eastern. You can check out a few more pics of the clothes below.

Supreme have also released lines with artwork My Bloody Valentine, The Velvet Underground and Daniel Johnston.

Massive Attack toured Mezzanine in 2019.