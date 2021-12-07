Surfbort played TV Eye with Smirk and Patti (pics)

Surfbort released a new Linda Perry-produced album, Keep on Truckin', in October, and they've been playing some shows this month in support of it. They just wrapped up an East Coast jaunt that included a pair of NYC dates, at TV Eye on Sunday (12/5) and Mercury Lounge on Monday (12/6). We caught Sunday night's show, which was a wild, fun time. Surfbort kept the crowd moving, and you can see pictures from the whole night by Jeanette D. Moses, including openers Smirk and Patti, below.

Next for Surfbort is a Los Angeles show at The Roxy on December 12, and for 2022 they've been added to the lineup of Savannah Stopover, which runs on March 11 and 12. They also told us about their favorite albums of 2021.