Surfbort tap pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto for “Lot Lizard 93″ video (watch), touring

Surfbort have just released "Lot Lizard 93" as the latest single from their new album Keep On Truckin'. "Dave Sitek made the beat and the lyrics just flew out of me," says bandleader Dani Miller. "It was a time before I found god hence the quote 'god can never find me' and it’s a common feeling of feeling hopeless and nihilistic and alone but feeling comfortable in that. The song sat for a year or so and then when I showed it to Linda Perry and Surfbort we all came together and transformed it into a full rock song."

The video for "Lot Lizard 93" was directed by pro skateboarder, World Cup Champion and Olympian, Lizzie Armanto. "It was such a treat to direct my first music video, 'Lot Lizard 93' for Surfbort," says Lizzie. "Even after listening to the song a thousand times I still love it. The band has incredible energy and that made working with them a breeze." Dani adds, "We teamed up with Lizzie and let her go wild with her amazing ideas." You can watch that below.

Surfbort have a busy touring schedule ahead, including a leg with Pussy Gillette and Mz Neon, and leg with Niis and Smirk. That first leg includes an Asbury Park show on March 4 at Wonder Bar. All dates are listed in their tour poster below.