Surfbort tell us about their favorite albums of 2021, touring in December

Surfbort released their new album Keep on Truckin' in October. It was produced by songwriter and onetime 4 Non Blondes leader Linda Perry, and Surfbort's Dani Miller says the album "reminds us that we're all geniuses and idiots, and that love, humor, magic, and the human sitting next to you are the only antidote to the capitalist hellscape." If you haven't check it out you can listen, and watch their new animated video for "Killed by Food, below.

Surfbort will be on tour in December, playing Philadelphia and Washington, DC before two NYC shows at TV Eye on 12/5 and Mercury Lounge on 12/6, both of which are with Smirk. They'll then jet to Los Angeles to play The Roxy on 12/12. All dates are listed below.

As we have entered End of Year list season, we asked Surfbort to tell us their favorite albums of 2021. Dani Miller, Nick Arnold, Sean Powell, Alex Kilgore, and Matt Picola each gave us their top pick for the year. Check out what they chose, complete with commentary, below.

SURFBORT'S FAVORITE ALBUMS OF 2021

Dani Miller's pick: Turnstile - Glow On

This record hits hard, it's radical. I play it in the car, play it to dance in my room, play it to scream, or play it for a hot date. The whole thing bops and I love that Dev Hynes is on it. Thanks for blessing 2021 with this one, Turnstile.

Nick Arnold's pick: Lucifer - Lucifer IV

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed each of Lucifer’s four self-titled albums, but they achieved higher highs and lower lows on their latest. Songs like “Cold As A Tombstone” and “Crucifix (I Burn For You)” seamlessly meld bluesy Sabbath dirges with jubilant, soaring vocal melodies. I eagerly await the chance to see the band perform in America and finally hear songs from both of their albums released during the pandemic live in concert.

Sean Powell's pick: Dog Date - Child’s Play

I listen while cleaning the house.

Alex Kilgore's pick: Smirk - LP

Sean turned me into this band and I love both the EP and LP that came out in 2021...great guitar sounds and cool songs that don’t go where you think they’re going.

Matt Picola's pick: Helvetia - Essential Aliens

Duster was the last band I saw before the pandemic started. Seeing them at The Regent was one of the best shows of my life. So I started listening to everything Duster related and getting super into Helvetia which is one of their solo projects. This record came out right as I was getting into them. It absolutely has a vibe. It’s a huge expansive range of feeling from sensitive to disassociating and it’s never weak or vulnerable it’s always distantly methodical. For fans of moody guitar driven music like Built to Spill or Duster and especially for fans of analog home recording.

Surfbort - 2021 Tour Dates

Dec 2nd Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts Black Box

Dec 4th Washington DC DC9

Dec 5th Queens, NY TV Eye

Dec 6th New York, NY Mercury Lounge

Dec 12th Los Angeles, CA The Roxy